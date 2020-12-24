PREVIOUS|
Chatr launches Boxing Week deals with bonus data and more

You can get 2GB of bonus data per month for three months on plans that cost $25 and more

Dec 24, 2020

12:10 PM EST

Rogers’ flanker brand Chatr has officially launched its Boxing Week deals and is offering bonus data with select plans.

The carrier is offering 2GB of bonus data per month for three months on plans that cost $25 and more. Chatr notes that the data bonus will expire if an account becomes inactive or a plan is changed before the end of the three month period.

Chatr is also offering one month’s fee in credit on all plans. The carrier notes that the credit equivalent to one month’s plan fee will be applied on the third anniversary date.

It’s worth noting that these offers are only available with new activations. You can learn more about the offers here. 

