Rogers’ Boxing Day sales now available with discounts on phones, plans and more

Rogers has launched a series of early Boxing Day sales with savings on devices, plans and more.
Let’s start with the plan deals. Rogers is offering a $75/20GB version of its Infinite plan. For those unfamiliar with Rogers Infinite, these plans give users an allotment of data at normal network speed followed by unlimited usage at a throttled speed of up to 512Kbps upload and download.
There are no overage costs. Infinite plans include access to Rogers’ fledgling 5G network at no extra charge, unlimited Canada-wide calling, unlimited text, picture and video messaging, voicemail, call and name display and call waiting, forwarding and group calling.
Typically these plans start at $75/10GB — Rogers’ current deal doubles that amount to 20GB. It’s worth noting Rogers has offered $75/20GB promotional deals on and off for most of the year. Additionally, Rogers is offering an $85/30GB plan.
On top of that, Rogers is offering customers who add a second line a $60/20GB plan for that second line.
You can view all the plan offers here.
We’ve also compiled a list of some of the top phone deals you can check out below:
- Activate or upgrade to a Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, Note20 or Note20 Ultra on financing and a Rogers Infinite plan and get a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ ($200 value)
- Rogers is also offering a free Galaxy Tab A 8.4 with any Galaxy S20 or Note20 series device (stackable with free Buds+)
- Save up to $344 on iPhone 11 ($22.09 financing instead of regular $36.46 financing)
- Save $100 when you shop online ($55 credit with any new phone on financing + Rogers waives the $45 setup fee)
- Order any iPhone 12 with financing, Rogers Infinite plan and Rogers Pro On-the-Go and save $280 when you finance Beats Solo Pro ($4.17 per month financing instead of $15.84)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE available for $0 down, $15.84 per month (save $819)
- Pixel 4a 5G available for $0 down, $15 per month financing (regular $33.34 financing)
- 50 percent off Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 with Samsung S20 series or Note20 series on financing
You can view all of Rogers’ Boxing Day deals on the carrier’s website.
