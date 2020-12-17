PREVIOUS
Rogers’ Boxing Day sales now available with discounts on phones, plans and more

Boxing Day deals include free Galaxy Buds+ with select phones, discounted Beats and more

Dec 17, 2020

1:15 PM EST

0 comments

Rogers Boxing Day deals

Rogers has launched a series of early Boxing Day sales with savings on devices, plans and more.

Let’s start with the plan deals. Rogers is offering a $75/20GB version of its Infinite plan. For those unfamiliar with Rogers Infinite, these plans give users an allotment of data at normal network speed followed by unlimited usage at a throttled speed of up to 512Kbps upload and download.

There are no overage costs. Infinite plans include access to Rogers’ fledgling 5G network at no extra charge, unlimited Canada-wide calling, unlimited text, picture and video messaging, voicemail, call and name display and call waiting, forwarding and group calling.

Typically these plans start at $75/10GB — Rogers’ current deal doubles that amount to 20GB. It’s worth noting Rogers has offered $75/20GB promotional deals on and off for most of the year. Additionally, Rogers is offering an $85/30GB plan.

On top of that, Rogers is offering customers who add a second line a $60/20GB plan for that second line.

You can view all the plan offers here.

We’ve also compiled a list of some of the top phone deals you can check out below:

You can view all of Rogers’ Boxing Day deals on the carrier’s website.

