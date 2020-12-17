PREVIOUS|
Official Samsung Galaxy S21 marketing renders reportedly leak

This is our best look at the pink Galaxy S21 yet

Dec 17, 2020

2:00 PM EST

Samsung Galaxy S21 leak

The Samsung rumour mill never stops churning.

With the company launching various handsets throughout a year, there always seems to be a Samsung handset to gossip about. Recent leaks suggest that the South Korean company plans to unveil the S21 series on January 14th, 2021, so it makes sense that leaker Roland Quandt has got his hands on renders.

According to Quandt and WinFuture, Samsung is hoping to profit from Huawei not being able to compete as well in a global market.

Quandt’s leak doesn’t provide any information about the devices that we didn’t already know from other reports, such as S21 and S21+ featuring a flat display and the phone’s frame enclosing the cameras on the side. Further, the ‘Phantom Violet’ S21 features a gold frame, so the camera bump is also gold. However, what is new here is this is our first look at the ‘Phantom Pink’ S21 handset, which is, as you likely already guessed, very pink.

Samsung’s S21 and S21+ are visually the same phone and differ only by size and colour variants if recent leaks are accurate.

Samsung’s S21 and S21+ will launch alongside the Galaxy S21 Ultra. A video of the S21+ also recently leaked.

Image Credit: Roland Quandt/WinFuture

Source: Roland Quandt/WinFuture

