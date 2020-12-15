Microsoft Edge beta on Android getting history, tab sync

The latest Microsoft Edge beta on Android finally delivers a staple feature of most modern browsers — the ability to sync tabs between your phone and PC.
Windows Central reports that the update also brings support for history sync across different versions of Microsoft Edge. Available in ‘version 45.11.24.5118,’ the features appear to be part of an A/B testing run, or perhaps a gradual rollout.
Regardless, it’s great to see these features finally arrive in Edge. When Microsoft transitioned Edge over to Chromium, the company dropped several arguably staple features. It’s slowly been adding them back, with history and tab sync being one of the last major holdouts. Now, Edge users can sync both of those — along with favourites (Edge’s bookmarks), form-fill data, passwords, Collections and more. One final feature that has yet to go live appears to be payments sync, which is listed in the app but can’t be enabled.
To get into the Microsoft Edge beta on Android, you’ll need to head to the app’s page on the Play Store and enroll in the beta test. Once enrolled, you’ll get the beta release as an update through the Play Store. You can check the app version by long-pressing the icon in the app drawer, tapping ‘App info’ > Advanced > and checking the version number at the bottom of that screen.
To check your sync settings, open Edge > tap the three-dot menu button in the bottom toolbar > Settings > Tap your email account under ‘Accounts’ > Sync. From here, you can enable and disable different sync settings. Unfortunately, the new history and tab sync options were still unavailable for me, and your mileage will likely vary. Still, with the rollout happening now, it shouldn’t be long until they are available, and the sync features will likely move to the stable release soon.
It’s worth noting that to make use of these features, you’ll need to enable them in the desktop version of Edge as well. To do so, open Edge > click your profile icon in the top-left corner > Manage profile settings > Sync.
Source: Windows Central
