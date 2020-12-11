Select Nintendo titles are buy-one-get-one 50 percent off at The Source

Nintendo games rarely ever go on sale, so we always do our best at MobileSyrup to highlight all of the offers when they do. There’s currently an excellent deal on Switch games at The Source.
What’s available is a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) 50 percent off deal. This means that if you purchase one Nintendo game, you’ll get the second one for half off.
Select Nintendo titles were available for $50 for Black Friday, so the price might drop that low again soon for Boxing Day. This promotion seems to include Super Mario games mostly.
Below are some of the titles included with this deal:
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Splatoon 2
- Mario Tennis Aces
- Super Mario Party
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
It’s worth noting Amazon also has the same sale, though it doesn’t seem to be live yet.
Source: Lbabinz
