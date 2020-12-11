PREVIOUS|
Photos of OnePlus 9 working prototype leak online

This is only a prototype, so the design might change before the official launch

Dec 11, 2020

2:38 PM EST

A working prototype of the OnePlus 9 has surfaced online, giving us more details about the upcoming smartphone.

According to the real-life leaked photo, the handset’s back features a camera bump that looks similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Note and S series devices. The handset features three sensors, including two 48-megapixel shooters and a 5-megapixel camera.

On the front, it looks like the in-display camera is on the left side, but it isn’t easy to tell.

While blurry, you can see that the OnePlus 9 sports a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 120Hz refresh rate 6.58-inch (or 6.56-inch) display and Android 11 out of the box.

This is only a prototype of the upcoming device, so the design could change quite a bit before the OnePlus 9’s official launch. Additionally, it’s important to note that OnePlus typically offers various storage and RAM customizations for its handsets. The OnePlus 9 Pro will also likely offer better specs than the OnePlus 9 featured in the leaked image.

This leak came from Chinese social media platform Weibo and was posted to SlashLeaks.

Source: Slashleaks

