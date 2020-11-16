There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
New
- Double data bonus on the $35 and $45 Smartphone Plan for new activations only
- $25 Account Bonus with the purchase of $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
- $55 MaxWest Nitro4X instead of $75 with $50 or $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
Bell
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max with SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Dropped pricing on the Huawei P30 Pro 128GB with SmartPay and SmartPay + Device Return Option
- 6 months FREE of Crave subscription for new activations or upgrades with Bell SmartPay on the 10GB+ Connect Everything and 20GB+ Unlimited Plans
Ongoing
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and 100GB Google One Storage with the Google Pixel 4a
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Stadia Pro and 100 GB Google One storage with the Google Pixel 5
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Promo on Unlimited 20GB for $75 for new activations only (main regions)
- Unlimited 30GB Promo for $85 for new activations only (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 15GB for $65 for new activations only (MB/SK/QC)
- $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan or Unlimited Data Plan (all regions except QC which is $10 off)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $50 Promo plan with 8GB data (QC)
- $45 waived connection fee with online order
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 100MB bonus data on $15 and $30 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance top-up
- 5GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid voice and data plan OR 4GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
New
- Flash Sale: 2GB bonus data per month for 3 months with new activations on Data, Talk & Text plans
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
New
- $40 credit offer each when referring someone (normally $25 each
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 9GB of ‘Worry Free’ data for $50/month
Fido
New
- Brought back Talk & Text basic pricing on the Alcatel Go Flip 3, Motorola Moto E (2020), Moto G7 Play, Moto G Fast and Moto G Stylus, Samsung Galaxy A11 and A20 with Fido Payment Program
- Dropped pricing on the Huawei P30 Pro and Motorola Moto G Stylus with Fido Payment Program
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max with Full Retail price and Fido Payment Program
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone XR 64GB, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71 and S10 128GB with Fido Payment Program
- Removed the $10 Data & Text only plan with 4GB data (all regions)
- Online only: $100 bill credit on select Samsung smartphones with new activations on Data, Talk and Text plans
- Updated: 3GB data bonus on $45 Data, Talk, and Text plan + 2GB data bonus on $50+ Data, Talk, and Text plans with new activations and upgrades only (all regions except QC)
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- $100 bonus credit with trade-in when activating or upgrading to a new phone of $100 or more with Fido Payment
- $50 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate (normally $25)
- $45 waived connection fee with online order (all regions)
- $5/mo. off Talk & Text plan in QC compared to other regions
Freedom Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 64GB with Full Retail price and select My Tab
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone SE (2020) 64GB, Samsung Galaxy A71 and S20 series with select My Tab
Ongoing
- 10GB Bonus data on $60+ Big Gig Unlimited plans when switching to Freedom – Canada-US plans included (was on all Big Gig Unlimited plans before) (in-store)
- 3GB Bonus data on the $35 Freedom plan when switching to Freedom (in-store)
- 5GB Bonus data on the $50 Big Gig Unlimited plans when switching to Freedom or on all $45+ Freedom plans (in-store)
- Extra $150 savings when you trade-in any device and purchase of a new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G on a 2-year term (in-store only)
- Extra $500 in savings with trade-in of any device and purchase of a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Z Flip 5G on a 2-year term (in-store)
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except iPhone 12 series)
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- $10/mo. off the $24, $29 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
- 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan
Koodo Mobile
New
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone XR with select Tab
- Decreased pricing on the Huawei P30 Lite, P30 Pro, LG K41s, K61, Motorola Moto G Fast, One Hyper, TCL 10L and TCL 10 Pro with select Tab
- Increased service connection fee to $45 (was $40)
- Updated: Brought back $25 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate (was $50)
Ongoing
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds with the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual screen
- 2GB data bonus on all $45+ plans for new activations and upgrades only – except 10GB plan in MB and SK (all regions except QC)
- $40 $45 waived connection fee with online order
- Bonus 500 MB data per month when signing up for Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans OR bonus 250MB on the $25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- Promo on Data and Talk Booster Add-ons with triple value of data, Canada-wide and long distance minutes booster for prepaid plans
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
New
- Flash Sale: Up to 6GB bonus data to be applied as 2GB/mo for 3 months with new activations on $35+ plans
Ongoing
- 50% off SIM card when purchasing online
- $35 Promo Unlimited Canada-Wide Calling Plan with 1GB + 1GB Bonus + extra 500MB with AutoPay
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans ($22+ plans for QC) or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
PC Mobile
New
- Removed the $10, $35, $45 and $55 plan
- Added a new $30, $40 and $50 plan with 1GB, 3GB and 6GB data + Unlimited Talk & Text
- Updated Offer: $25 plan now includes Unlimited Canada-wide minutes (was 250 Canada-wide minutes and 250MB data)
- Updated Offer: Auto Allowance Bonus of 100MB on $15 plan, 250MB on $25 plan or 500MB on $30+ prepaid plans (was 10% bonus credit monthly for customers who sign up to Auto Allowance
Shaw Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 with the Full Retail Price and device payments
- Dropped pricing on the Google Pixel 4a with select device payments
- Increased pricing on the LG K61 with select device payments
Ongoing
- Extra $500 trade-in bonus with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G purchase on a $45+ plan with 2-yr term with any eligible device trade-in
- Promo on Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet and Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan and $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan or $60 off on the Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
Public Mobile
New
- Increased by 500MB Data on $40 plan (Main Regions + MB &SK ) or $38 plan (QC)
- SIM card cost reverted to $10
- Flash Sale: 1GB Bonus Data for 6 months on select plans
Ongoing
- FREE SIM card when buying Certified Pre-Owned phones
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (main regions + MB/SK)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward (AutoPay required in QC)
- $10 credit for both when referring a friend + $1 off every 30 days as long as they stay active
Rogers
New
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max with the Full Retail Price, Financing and Financing with Upfront Edge
- Decreased pricing on the Motorola Edge+, Moto G Stylus, Samsung Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra with Financing and Financing with Upfront Edge
- Replaced the Infinite 20GB plan for 85 with New Infinite 25GB Promo plan for $75 + 6 months free of Apple Music (MB/SK/QC)
Ongoing
- One year FREE of Apple TV+ when buying an Apple iPhone from the 11 series, 12 series and iPhone SE
- Bonus coupon for 50% off AirPods when ordering any iPhone from the 12 series with Financing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- 3 months FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan + extra $100 credit if the device has a trade-in value of $100 or more
- Promo on Infinite Plan 30GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $85/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 20GB for $75/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $65/mo. (MB/QC/SK)
- 6 months of Apple Music on the 20GB+ Infinite Plans
- $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions (except for the 30GB Infinite plan)
- $45 waived connection fee with online order
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
SaskTel
New
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 128GB and S20 Ultra 128GB with Pricing Pricing and 2-yr contract
Ongoing
- $20/mo off for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel or buy a phone full retail price and sign up to a voice and data plan
- $10/mo. off for 6 months for customers who sign for a noSTRINGS Prepaid voice & data or unlimited plan (in-store)
- $20 noSTRINGS Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
Telus
New
- Added lease pricing on the Apple iPhone 12 mini 256GB with Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Huawei P30 Lite and P30 Pro 128GB, LG G8X ThinQ, K31, K41s, K61 and Velvet 5G, Motorola Moto G Fast and One Hyper, Samsung Galaxy S20+ 128GB and S20 Ultra 128GB, TCL 10L and 10 Pro with EasyPay and/or Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option
- Updated: Up to $990 trade-in credit with select smartphone purchase ( was up to $900 trade in credit)
Ongoing
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Bonus LG Tone Free earbuds on LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual Screen
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind plan and $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan and $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB (MB/QC/SK)
- $60 Promo Simple Share plan with 8GB data (QC)
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- $45 waived connection fee with online order
- $75 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (select regions)
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan + 100MB bonus data with Auto top-up (all regions)
- 500MB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 30 and 1GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 40 prepaid plans + 500MB bonus with Auto Top-up (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data + 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data + 500MB Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plan (all regions)
Videotron
New
- Dropped pricing on the Coolpad Snap, LG Velvet 5G, Samsung Galaxy A51 and Note10+ 256GB with select 2-year contract plans
- Increased pricing on the Huawei P30 Pro 128GB and P40 Pro with select 2-year contract plans
- Bonus $100 VISA prepaid gift card on the LG Velvet 5G with 2-yr contract plan
Ongoing
- $100 bill credit + bonus $50 worth of mobile accessories for new activations on an All-Inclusive plan with 24 month agreement
- Bonus Samsung Gear 360 camera on the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with 2-yr contract plans
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- $25 waived activation fee via customer service
- Customers who BYO phone get a 1 month of service FREE on the 3GB & 6GB Basic plans
Virgin Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Huawei P30 Pro 128GB with SweetPay
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone XR 64GB with SweetPay
- 2GB data bonus on all $45+ plans with new activations and upgrades only (all regions except QC)
- Updated: removed 8GB plan for $55 and dropped pricing on the 10GB plan to $55 – was $65 (QC)
- Flash Sale: $100 Bill Credit on select Samsung phones when purchased with Sweet Pay
Ongoing
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One with the Google Pixel 4a
- $45 waived connection fee with online order
- $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28+ Prepaid plans with AutoPay option
