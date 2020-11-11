Roku starts rolling out support for Apple’s Airplay 2 and HomeKit

Roku is starting to roll out long-awaited support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit features this week.
The company notes that both features are available on most of its 4K streaming devices, including the Roku Ultra, Roku Streambar, Roku Smart Soundbar, Roku Streaming Stick+ and Roku Premiere.
AirPlay 2 lets users send content from their iPhone, iPad or Mac for playback on their Roku device. HomeKit lets users control the device through Apple’s Home app or through Siri commands.
“With the addition of Apple AirPlay and HomeKit support, our streaming players are now the first to offer compatibility with all three major voice systems, including Google Assistant, Alexa and now Siri,” Roku outlined in a blog post.
Roku TV models are expected to receive the Roku OS 9.4 update, which enables Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit for select 4K Roku TVs in, phases over the coming weeks.
“You’ll be able to mirror what’s on your Apple device’s display to your TV screen and control your TV’s power, volume, and switch inputs,” Roku states.
Source: Roku
