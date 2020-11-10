Apple’s M1 Macs won’t feature native Adobe apps at launch

For many people, Apple computers and Adobe’s Creative Cloud software suit have always gone hand-in-hand, but that relationship might get a bit rockier this year if you purchase a new M1-powered Mac.
Apple’s M1 Macs are getting a native Lightroom CC app next month, with Photoshop coming at some point in 2021. It remains unclear when the full Adobe CC suite will make its way to the M1 Mac lineup. MobileSyrup has reached out to Adobe for more information.
The new M1 Macs will still be able to run the older Intel version of the Adobe apps via Apple’s Rosetta 2 emulation software, but they, unfortunately, won’t be able to take advantage of the new proprietary chip’s full power. It also remains unclear how stable Rosetta 2 emulation will end up being.
The Creative Cloud suite of apps is important for Apple since so many people in creative industries use the tech giant’s computers with Adobe’s suite of software. With this in mind, Apple says that all of its own apps, including Final Cut and Logic, are optimized to take full advantage of its new M1 Macs. This means that if you use only Apple software on your Mac, emulation via Rosetta 2 won’t be an issue for you.
During the tech giant’s keynote, Apple also revealed M1 chip versions of the MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the Mac mini
