Freedom offering iPhone 11 for $0 when you select a plan costing $60 or more

Freedom is currently offering the iPhone 11 for $0 upfront payment and $0 MyTab when you select a plan that is $60 or more.
This essentially means that you would not be paying for the device, and would be getting it for free if you select a phone plan that costs $60 or more. Freedom outlines that this amounts to savings of $864, which is the retail price of the iPhone 11.
Freedom notes that a one-time connection fee of up to $30 will apply to each new line activation or phone upgrade in-store.
