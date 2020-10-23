OnePlus 8T is now available in Canada

The OnePlus 8T is now available to purchase in Canada for $1,099.
The smartphone features 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and comes in ‘Lunar Silver’ and ‘Aquamarine Green.’ One plus also offers 0 percent APR financing for up to 24 months if you don’t want to pay all $1,099 at once.
The handset features a 6.55-inch AMOLED 120Hz display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution with Always-on functionality. Additionally, the handset sports a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, 4,500mAh battery and 5G.
You can buy the OnePlus 8T, here. For more on the OnePlus 8T, check out Brad Bennett’s review of the smartphone.
