There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
New
- 500MB Data Bonus on the $35 Smartphone Plan or 1GB Data Bonus on the $45 Smartphone Plan
Bell
New
- Added the Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Pro (all storages) and then dropped pricing with SmartPay + Device Return option
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max and XR with Full Retail Price and SmartPay and/or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Dropped pricing on the Huawei P30 Lite, P30 Pro 128GB and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with SmartPay and/or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 with SmartPay and/or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Increased and then dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra with SmartPay and/or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Updated Offer: Promo 50 plan now only includes 6GB of data – was 8GB (QC)
Ongoing
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR UV Sanitizing charger with the pre-order of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and 100GB Google One Storage with the Google Pixel 4a
- 5GB Bonus data on the Unlimited and Connect Everything 10GB plan (all regions)
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds with the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual screen
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Promo on Unlimited 20GB for $75 for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Unlimited for $110/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 15GB for $65 for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Unlimited with 20GB for $100/mo. (MB/SK/QC)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $45 waived connection fee with online order
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 100MB bonus data on $15 to $30 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance as long as the account is in good standing.
- 5GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid voice and data plan OR 4GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
New
- $40 credit offer each when referring someone (normally $25 each
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 9GB of ‘Worry Free’ data for $50/month
Fido
New
- Added the Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Pro (all storages) and then increased pricing on outright and with Fido Payment Program (except on the iPhone 12 Pro 512GB)
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 128GB and S20 series with Fido Payment Program
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 Full Retail Price and with Fido Payment Program
- Updated Offer: $100 bill credit with new phone activation on Fido payment program with Data, Talk & Text plan (all regions – was in QC only)
- 9GB with bonus data included for $39/mo after bill credit only when switching from Freedom to Fido (in-store)
Ongoing
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR a UV Sterilizer plus 125 AIR MILES Bonus Miles on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5GVarious monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- $100 bonus credit with trade-in when activating or upgrading to a new phone of $100 or more with Fido Payment
- 1GB data bonus on the $45 plan (all regions except QC)
- 2GB data bonus on $50, $55 and $60 plans (all regions except QC)
- 3GB bonus data on the $55 and $65 plans (QC)
- $45 waived connection fee with online order (all regions)
- $5/mo. off Talk & Text plan in QC compared to other region
Freedom Mobile
New
- Added the Apple iPhone 12 (all storages) and iPhone 12 Pro 128/256GB
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 64GB, iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, iPhone SE (2020) 64GB, iPhone XR 64GB and Samsung Galaxy A21, A51, A71,S10 with select My Tab
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+ 128/512GB with select My Tab
- Prepaid Talk + Text – 12 Month is now $129/yr (was 99/yr)
Ongoing
- 10GB Bonus data on all Big Gig Unlimited plans when switching to Freedom – Canada-US plans included – and on $35/mo. or more Freedom plans (in-store)
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR a UV Sanitizer with pre-order of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Double data on $30 Promo Freedom 1GB plan when switching to Freedom (in-store)
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- $10/mo. off the $24, $29 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
- 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan
Koodo Mobile
New
- Added the the Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Pro (all storages)
- Increased pricing on the Huawei P30 Lite, P30 Pro, LG K61, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra with select Tab
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 Full Retail Price and with the Tab
- Updated Offer: $100 bill credit with new phone activations online with the Tab on Data, Talk & Text plans (all regions – was in QC only)
- Reduced data allowance on the $50 plan for BYO and Tab Basic from 8GB to 6GB
Ongoing
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds with the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual screen
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR UV Sanitizing charger with the pre-order of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- 1GB data bonus on the $45 plan (all regions except QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $25 credit each when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan
- Bonus 500 MB data per month when signing up for Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans OR bonus 250MB on the $25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans ($22+ plans for QC) or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- 250MB bonus data included with the $25 plan
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
- 10% bonus credit monthly for customers who sign up to Auto Allowance
Shaw Mobile
New
- Added the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 512GB and Z Flip 5G with select MyTab
- $150 Trade-in credit on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G when you trade in any eligible device and purchase it on a 2-yr term
Ongoing
- Launch Promo: $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan or $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan for existing Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (main regions + MB/SK)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
Rogers
New
- Added the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro with One year FREE of Apple TV+
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 with Financing and Financing + Upfront Edge (including the Outright price)
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy Note20, Note20 Ultra, S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra with Financing + Upfront Edge
- Increased pricing on the iPhone XS 64GB with Financing
- New Infinite Plan 100GB with 6 months free of Apple Music for $175/mo (Main Regions)
Ongoing
- One year FREE of Apple TV+ when buying an Apple iPhone from the 11 series
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- One month FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- FREE Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR UV Sanitizer plus Bonus Miles with either gift option when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan + extra $100 credit if the device has a trade-in value of $100 or more
- Promo on Infinite Plan 30GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $85/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 20GB for $75/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $65/mo. (MB/QC/SK)
- 6 months of Apple Music on the 20GB+ Infinite Plans
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions (except the $85 Infinite plan)
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $45 waived connection fee with online order
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
SaskTel
New
- Added the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro
Ongoing
- $10 off on plan for 12 months or $100 off new phone with a 2-year voice and data plan current plan or extra 5GB data for 12 months when upgrading a phone
- FREE Galaxy Fit2 or UV Sanitizer and 125 AIR Miles Bonus Miles + up to $550 trade-in credit with the pre-order of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
- $20/mo off for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan
- $10/mo. off for 6 months for customers who sign for a noSTRINGS Prepaid voice & data or unlimited plan (in-store)
- $20 noSTRINGS Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
Telus
New
- Added the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 64GB with EasyPay and Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option
Ongoing
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR a UV sterilization charging case, plus 125 AIR MILES Bonus miles on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind plan and $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan and $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB (MB/QC/SK)
- $60 Promo Simple Share plan with 8GB data (QC)
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- Up to $1,300 trade-in credit with select smartphone purchase
- $75 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (select regions)
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan + 100MB bonus data with Auto top-up (all regions)
- 500MB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 30 and 1GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 40 prepaid plans + 500MB bonus with Auto Top-up (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data + 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data + 500MB Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plan (all regions)
Videotron
New
- Added the Google Pixel 5, Apple iPhone 12 (64/128GB) and iPhone 12 Pro (128/256GB)
- Increased pricing on the LG Velvet 5G, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, Z Flip with select 2-yr contract plan
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A10e, A20 and S20 with select 2-yr contract plans
- $150 trade-in credit on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE when you trade in an eligible device and purchase it on a 2 yr agreement
Ongoing
- Bonus gifts on select smartphones with 2-yr contract plans: Huawei Freebuds Lite on the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro, JBL GO 2 speaker on the LG K61, LG Tone Infinim headphones on the LG Velvet 5G, Samsung wireless Galaxy Buds+ on the Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Gear 360 camera on the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- $25 waived activation fee via customer service
- Customers who BYO phone get a 1 month of service FREE on the 3GB & 6GB Basic plans
Virgin Mobile
New
- Added the Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with $150 Trade-in credit
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 and XR with Full Retail Price and SmartPay and/or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 with Sweet Pay
- Increased and then dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy S10 series and S20 series with Sweet Pay
- New $50 plan with Unlimited minutes and 6GB data (QC)
- Updated Offer: $100 bill credit with select smartphone activations on a 2-year Data, Talk & Text plan (All Regions) – previously it was for QC only
Ongoing
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One with the Google Pixel 4a
- $45 waived connection fee with online order
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28+ Prepaid plans with AutoPay option
