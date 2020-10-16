iPad Air (2020) pre-orders are now available in Canada

In a surprise move, Apple has launched iPad Air (2020) pre-orders and confirmed the tablet’s October 23rd release date.
Though we knew the new 10.5-inch iPad Air was dropping at the end of October, it was unclear until now when pre-orders would launch or when it would release.
The new tablet features an iPad Pro-like design that’s available in five colours: ‘Silver,’ ‘Space Grey,’ ‘Rose Gold,’ ‘Green,’ and ‘Sky Blue.’
Though the new iPad Air shares several features with the iPad Pro (2020), including a USB-C port, 2nd-generation Apple Pencil support, a display with P3 wide colour support and an anti-reflective coating, it’s also unique in a few ways beyond its colourful design.
For example, it’s Apple’s first tablet to feature its A14 Bionic chip, and it includes a fingerprint sensor embedded in its power button instead of Touch ID or Face ID. That said, it doesn’t include the iPad Pro’s 120Hz ‘ProMotion’ display or LiDAR sensor, despite coming equipped with a more powerful processor than Apple’s highest-end tablet.
Regarding pricing, the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air costs $779, and the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air is priced at $979. The 64GB LTE iPad Air starts at $949, and the 256GB LTE iPad Air costs $1,149.
MobileSyrup will have more on the iPad Air in the coming days.
Comments