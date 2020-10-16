Smart home devices seem to be the way to accessorize your home and also make things more accessible and convenient.
Best Buy Canada has launched a smart home sale that sees a number of devices on sale from tech companies. Here’s a roundup of what you can buy:
- Pre-order the Eero Pro 6 3 pack and get a Fire TV Cube for free ($150 value).
- Google Home Max for $249.97 (save $150)
- Google Nest Hub for $79.99 (save $20)
- Nanoleaf Light Panels – Smarter Kit – 9 Panels for $199.99 (save $50)
- Philips Hue Colour Starter Kit – 4 Pack for $229.99 (save $20)
- Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Security System with 4 Bullet 2K Cameras for $999.99 (save $50)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) for $279.99 (save $60)
- Twinkly Smart LED Light Set – 250 Lights for $149.99 (save $100)
- Arlo Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $169.98 (save $30)
- Click and Grow Smart Indoor Garden for $99.99 (save $30)
- Ecobee 5 Pro SmartThermostat for $259.99 (save $100)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) & Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $117.97 (save $7)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $30 (save $25)
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation with Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $69.98 (save $20)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 with Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $89.99 (save $20)
