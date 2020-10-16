Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 now available to pre-order in Canada

Apple’s high-end iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available to pre-order on Apple.com/ca and through several Canadian carriers.
The iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532 x 1770 pixels, an A14 Bionic chip, 5G, and an entirely new iPad Pro-like design with squared-off edges. Regarding cameras, the smartphone features a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.
The iPhone 12 offers a very similar array of specs, including a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532 x 1770 pixels, 5G, an A14 Bionic chip and the same new design as the iPhone 12 Pro. On the other hand, the camera is different from the iPhone 12 Pro’s three shooters because it lacks the telephoto lens. The iPhone 12 features a 12 megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available to pre-order starting today, October 16th, with the phone launching on October 23rd. The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini are launching slightly later; they’ll be available to pre-order on November 6th and launch on November 13th.
The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are available in ‘Graphite,’ ‘Silver,’ ‘Gold,’ and ‘Pacific Blue,’ while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are available in ‘White,’ ‘Black,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Green,’ and ‘Product Red.’
Through Apple, the iPhone 12 Pro starts at $1,399, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max costs $1,549. The iPhone 12 starts at $1129, and the iPhone 12 mini costs $979.
Along with Apple, all major Canadian carriers are selling the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12, including Rogers, Bell, Telus, Freedom Mobile, Virgin, Fido, SaskTel, Shaw Mobile and Vidéotron.
In addition, the new lineup of iPhones are available through retailers such as Best Buy Canada and The Source.
