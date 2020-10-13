What’s new on Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, Android in second half of October 2020

Every month, Microsoft adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass on-demand subscription service for Console and PC.
Normally, these roll out in two waves, and now, the company has revealed October’s second batch of new Game Pass titles.
In case you missed it, Game Pass Ultimate’s game streaming feature launched on September 15th on Android. As a result, Microsoft will now break out Android-specific Game Pass titles on top of those for Console and PC.
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (PC) — October 15th
- Heave Ho (PC) — October 15th
- Katana Zero (Android, Console and PC) — October 15th
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (Console and PC) — October 15th
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse (PC) — October 15th
- ScourgeBringer (Console) — October 21st
- Cricket 19 (Console) — October 22nd
- Supraland — October 22nd
It’s worth noting that MobileSyrup recently spoke with two of the key figures behind Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition — read more here.
Additionally, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get the exclusive Road Trip Bundle (includes the 2005 Honda NSX-R, 2011 Koenigsegg Agera, 2010 Pagani Zonda R, and the 1938 Maserati 8CTF) as part of Game Pass Ultimate Perks.
As previously confirmed, here’s what’s leaving the Game Pass catalogue on October 15th:
- Felix the Reaper (Console and PC)
- Metro 2033 Redux (Console and PC)
- Minit (Console and PC)
- Saints Row IV Re-Elected (PC)
- State of Mind (PC)
Further, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on October 30th:
- After Party (Console)
- Lego Star Wars III (Console)
- Rise & Shine (Console)
- Tacoma (Console & PC)
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game (Console & PC)
- The Red Strings Club (PC)
As always, Game Pass subscribers can purchase any game in the catalogue with a member-exclusive 20 percent discount to keep playing once they leave the service.
The next wave of Game Pass titles will likely coincide with the launch of the Xbox Series X and S on November 10th in Canada. The service will be available on both consoles on that date, as well EA Play, which is coming then to Game Pass Ultimate at no additional cost.
For now, though, newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 CAD. This includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Otherwise, Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month.
Alternatively, Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99/month.
Check out what came to Game Pass earlier in October here.
Image credit: Bandai Namco
Source: Xbox
