iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max leak in blue, graphite, gold and silver colours

Just hours ahead of Apple’s big keynote, often-reliable leaker Evan Blass has shared renders of what he says are Apple’s 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.
The images show off the soon-to-be-revealed smartphone in blue, graphite, gold and silver, backing up previous rumours that Apple was ditching last year’s iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max ‘Midnight Green’ in favour of a new blue option.
The renders also show off the smartphone series’ new flat-edged design borrowed from Apple’s iPad Pro and its triple-rear camera setup that includes a LiDAR sensor, which was featured in the iPad Pro (2020).
Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ keynote is just a couple of hours away, so we won’t have long to wait to know for sure what the tech giant’s next high-end smartphone looks like.
Along with the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, Apple is also expected to show off a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini. There are also rumours circulating that we’ll finally see the tech giant’s often-rumoured HomePod mini.
Image credit: Evan Blass
Source: Evan Blass Via: MacRumors
