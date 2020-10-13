Cogeco invests $10 million to bring high-speed internet to Arnprior and Deep River, Ontario

Cogeco’s subsidiary, Cogeco Connexion, has announced a $10 million investment to offer high-speed internet to Arnprior and Deep River, Ontario.
The investment will be delivered in collaboration with the federal government as part of its Connect to Innovate program, which will contribute $2 million.
The digital infrastructure project aims to connect more than 8,000 homes and businesses in the area with high-speed internet.
“Through investments in broadband, we continue to open doors so all Canadians can stay connected with loved ones and participate in everyday activities online,” said Rural Economic Development Minister Maryam Monsef, in a press release.
The investment will connect 5,100 homes and businesses in Arnprior, 465 in Chalk River, 1,700 in Deep River (including Mountain View), 455 in Beachburg, 590 in Cobden and 70 in Glasgow Station.
“We are thrilled to be working with the Government of Canada in this important project which will connect more Canadians to reliable high-speed Internet,” said Frédéric Perron, the president of Cogeco Connexion, in the press release.
Cogeco says that it has been massively investing in its robust fibre broadband network over the past years, serving more than 400 communities outside major centres in several regions.
Source: Cogeco
Comments