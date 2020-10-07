Tesla rolls out two-factor authentication for users’ accounts

Tesla is finally rolling out two-factor authentication for users’ accounts to add an extra layer of security.
The company’s support page notes that you must register at least one mobile device to enable two-factor authentication for your Tesla Account.
It also notes that you will need your account credentials and a third-party authenticator app to complete the set-up process. There are three ways to complete the process: through your mobile device, with a desktop QR code or with a security key.
Tesla notes that you can have up to two registered devices at a time, and registered devices can be added, removed or renamed at any time from your Tesla account.
If you’ve lost your registered device or can’t access your authenticator app, you can use a backup passcode to gain one-time access to your account. You can set up your backup passcodes once you’ve enabled two-factor authentication, and you can generate new codes when needed.
This feature is a long time coming, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in August that the launch of two-factor authentication was “embarrassingly late.”
Considering how connected Tesla vehicles are, it’s important to ensure that user accounts are as secure as possible.
You can learn more about the set-up process on Tesla’s support page.
Comments