Tesla adding two-factor authentication to its mobile app

After first announcing 2-factor authentication in early 2019, Telsa is finally on the verge of releasing the new feature, at least according to Elon Musk.
That said, this isn’t the first time in 2020 that Musk has promised that the feature is coming soon. This time around, Musk has tweeted that the app is in the final validation process. Therefore it should be done in a few days.
When it launches, the app will feature two functions for 2-factor authentication. Users can select between either text-based or app-based authentication. If you choose text-based, you’ll get a login code sent to your phone via an SMS message. App-based 2-factor authentication utilizes an authentication app like Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator and Authy.
Sorry, this is embarrassingly late. Two factor authentication via sms or authenticator app is going through final validation right now.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2020
It’s widely regarded that text-bast authentication is moderately safe, but since hackers can spoof SIM cards or random people can steal phones, app-based is considered the most secure.
It’s vital for an app like Tesla’s to have a second layer of security when people log in since it can unlock and control a user’s car.
Still, the worst part about this tweet is that it yet again doesn’t mention when drivers can expect the app update to go live, and if Musk’s past tweets are an accurate indication, it could still be weeks or months.
