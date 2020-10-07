Rogers offering free tablet with select Infinite plan activations

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers is offering a free tablet when you activate an Infinite plan that is $85 per month or higher.
“Enjoy a free tablet when you activate $85/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plans. Choose from eligible tablets like the Samsung Tab A 8.4 for $15.00 $0.00/mo (after bill credit) for 24 months with financing,” the deal reads.
Customers have the option to choose between the Samsung Tab A 8.4 or the Huawei T5, both which regularly cost $360.
“When adding the Samsung Tab A 8.4 or the Huawei T5 to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan, a monthly credit of $10 for the tablet plan will be applied on your bill and will be applicable for 24 months. Full tablet plan fee applies thereafter (currently $10/month, subject to applicable rate increases),” Rogers notes.
The offer is available for a limited time, and a $40 setup service fee applies unless you make your purchase through the self-serve option on Rogers’ website.
