News

Rogers offering free tablet with select Infinite plan activations

The deal is being offered for a limited time

Oct 7, 2020

11:14 AM EDT

Rogers website

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers is offering a free tablet when you activate an Infinite plan that is $85 per month or higher.

“Enjoy a free tablet when you activate $85/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plans. Choose from eligible tablets like the Samsung Tab A 8.4 for $15.00 $0.00/mo (after bill credit) for 24 months with financing,” the deal reads.

Customers have the option to choose between the Samsung Tab A 8.4 or the Huawei T5, both which regularly cost $360.

“When adding the Samsung Tab A 8.4 or the Huawei T5 to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan, a monthly credit of $10 for the tablet plan will be applied on your bill and will be applicable for 24 months. Full tablet plan fee applies thereafter (currently $10/month, subject to applicable rate increases),” Rogers notes.

The offer is available for a limited time, and a $40 setup service fee applies unless you make your purchase through the self-serve option on Rogers’ website.

