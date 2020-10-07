Telus to expand 5G service to more cities in B.C. on October 9

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus has announced that its 5G network is expanding more cities in British columbia this week.
Starting October 9th, its 5G network will be accessible in Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Burnaby, Surrey, White Rock, Stony Plain and the neighbouring areas of Parkland County and Acheson.
“5G will be a driving force behind Industry 4.0, revolutionizing industries, business models, and the everyday lives of Canadians,” said Eros Spadotto, the executive vice-president of technology strategy and business transformation at Telus, in a press release.
Telus says that by the end of the year, nearly 50 communities will be able to access its 5G network. Today’s announcement follows Telus’ recent expansion of its 5G service to 19 cities in Ontario, Alberta, B.C. and Quebec.
It’s important to note that you need a 5G-enabled device to access the network, and even then speeds vary with location, signal and devices.
Telus says it also plans to launch service in Winnipeg and Brandon in Manitoba. In Ontario, it’s going to bring service to Cornwall, Kingston, Kitchener, Markham, Mississauga, Oakville, Richmond Hill and Waterloo.
The carrier launched its initial 5G network earlier this year in June in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.
Source: Telus
