PREVIOUS|
News

Telus to expand 5G service to more cities in B.C. on October 9

The cities include Port Coquitlam, Burnaby and Surrey

Oct 7, 2020

1:39 PM EDT

0 comments

telus

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus has announced that its 5G network is expanding more cities in British columbia this week.

Starting October 9th, its 5G network will be accessible in Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Burnaby, Surrey, White Rock, Stony Plain and the neighbouring areas of Parkland County and Acheson.

“5G will be a driving force behind Industry 4.0, revolutionizing industries, business models, and the everyday lives of Canadians,” said Eros Spadotto, the executive vice-president of technology strategy and business transformation at Telus, in a press release.

Telus says that by the end of the year, nearly 50 communities will be able to access its 5G network. Today’s announcement follows Telus’ recent expansion of its 5G service to 19 cities in Ontario, Alberta, B.C. and Quebec.

It’s important to note that you need a 5G-enabled device to access the network, and even then speeds vary with location, signal and devices.

Telus says it also plans to launch service in Winnipeg and Brandon in Manitoba. In Ontario, it’s going to bring service to Cornwall, Kingston, Kitchener, Markham, Mississauga, Oakville, Richmond Hill and Waterloo.

The carrier launched its initial 5G network earlier this year in June in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Source: Telus 

Related Articles

Business

Sep 30, 2020

9:09 PM EDT

Telus-owned Medisys discloses data breach affecting 60,000 clients

News

Sep 29, 2020

2:33 PM EDT

Certain vulnerable populations more likely to face misleading sales practices: CRTC

Business

Oct 7, 2020

9:30 AM EDT

Effective 5G deployment key to Canada’s climate change commitment: report

News

Sep 23, 2020

9:04 AM EDT

Telus expands 5G service to 19 more cities in Ontario, Alberta, Quebec and B.C.

Comments