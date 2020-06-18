Telus launches initial 5G network in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus has launched its initial 5G network in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.
The carrier also announced that it has selected Samsung as one of its network infrastructure partners. Telus previously announced its 5G partnerships with Nokia and Ericsson.
“Businesses, consumers, and students with 5G network access will experience a network with peak speeds reaching up to a blistering 1.7Gbps to support remote work, virtual heath, and distance education,” Telus stated in a press release.
It notes that network speeds vary with location, signal and customers’ devices. Telus says that its 5G service will be available at no additional cost on its Peace of Mind plans with endless data and no overage fees.
Eligible 5G-enabled devices currently available to Telus customers include the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual Screen and Motorola Edge+.
“As the first phase of our 5G rollout, we are pleased to offer citizens access to the next generation of wireless technology that will profoundly enhance the way we connect to information, resources and one another,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle, in a press release.
It’s important to note that the carrier’s 5G service will not be available to customers who are on its flanker brand, Koodo Mobile, according to documents obtained by MobileSyrup.
The carrier says it will continue to expand its 5G service to 26 additional markets throughout the rest of the year. It notes that it has committed to investing $40 billion over the next three years to support the roll out of its 5G network.
Telus’ launch comes roughly a week after Montreal-based national carrier Bell launched its 5G network. Toronto-based Rogers launched its 5G network earlier this year in January. All three national carriers are currently offering their initial 5G access for free.
Rogers is offering its 5G service for free until March 2021, after which it will charge an additional $15 per month for it. Bell is also offering it for free until March as well, and will charge $10 per month for it afterwards. It’s unknown when Telus plans to charge for its 5G access.
