OnePlus teases 8T’s lowlight camera performance

OnePlus will unveil the 8T on October 14th

Oct 7, 2020

3:03 PM EDT

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus is only a week away from officially unveiling the OnePlus 8T, the company’s latest flagship smartphone.

While we’ve already seen leaks of the upcoming smartphone, it’s always nice when the device’s manufacturer releases an official teaser.

The image shows off the OnePlus 8T’s low-light performance prowess.

The photography is a tad over-sharpened, but for the most part, it looks excellent and features a decent sense of contrast and colour accuracy.

OnePlus’ 8T will reportedly feature a 64-megapixel camera with a larger sensor designed to let in more light, and this might be what we’re seeing here in this image.

Additionally, leaks indicate the device will sport a Snapdragon 865+ processor and 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus will hold its 8T launch event on October 14th at 10am ET/7am PT.

Source: OnePlus

