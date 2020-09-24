Retailer accidentally posts Pixel 4a 5G renders on Pixel 4a page

Following up a significant Pixel 4a 5G leak yesterday, U.K.-based retailer John Lewis accidentally uploaded several renders of the device.
Spotted by 9to5Google, the retailer seems to have mixed up the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G — an understandable mistake given the similar names. However, the renders clearly depict the 4a 5G. For one, the status bar shows a 5G symbol, while the wallpaper shown in the renders clearly says ‘4a’ with the shapes spelling out what looks like ‘5G.’
Interestingly, the renders show the Pixel Launcher’s ‘At a Glance’ widget with the date Monday, August 3rd. In the past, Pixel renders tease important dates, such as announcements, with the At a Glance widget. That could mean Google originally planned to announce the 4a 5G on August 3rd, but it’s not clear.
The retail listing didn’t confirm any other details about the Pixel 4a 5G, but it also didn’t really need to as the full specs recently leaked. Granted, it’s hard to say how accurate the leaked specs are, but chances are they’re pretty close to what the final product will offer. Based on the previous leak, the Pixel 4a 5G will include a 6.2-inch OLED display with the same 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution as the smaller Pixel 4a and rumoured Pixel 5. That also means the Pixel 4a 5G will have the worst PPI at 413.
Further, the Pixel 4a 5G will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and use 6GB of RAM. It should also sport the same dual-camera system as the Pixel 5 with a 12.2-megapixel main shooter and a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera that supports 1080p recording at 240fps and 4K at 60fps. Around front will be an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an 83-degree field-of-view. It’s expected to have a 3,800mAh battery and support 18W fast charging.
Finally, the renders confirm that Pixel 4a 5G will sport a 3.5mm headphone jack, as the Pixel a-series typically does. It’s one of the differentiating features for the a-series from the Pixel 5. The renders also show the Pixel 4a 5G in its polycarbonate body, but only in the black colour. Hopefully, Google has other colours planned for the 4a 5G and the Pixel 5.
The renders don’t confirm pricing, but Google already teased the expected $679 Pixel 4a 5G Canadian price back when it announced the Pixel 4a. Although we’ll likely see more leaks about the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G going forward, we can expect Google to fill in any missing information on September 30th at its ‘Launch Night In’ event.
Source: John Lewis Via: 9to5Google
Comments