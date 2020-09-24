It costs $300 to upgrade the Xbox Series X and S’ storage

A new Best Buy pre-order store page has revealed additional details about Microsoft’s Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card, including its $299 CAD price tag.
The drive is manufactured by Seagate and works with Xbox’s ‘Velocity’ system architecture to enable next-gen gaming experiences, including fast loading times and ‘Quick Resume.’ For context, these super-fast Storage Expansion Cards drives facilitate many of the next-gen features Microsoft is promising with the Series X and Series S.
Users can still plug in a standard USB 3.1 external hard drive to the Series X or S, but it will only be able to play backwards compatible titles and not next-gen games that require access to the ultra-fast storage.
For what it is, the hard drive is incredibly expensive, so if you plan on having a few games installed on your console, you might want to spring for the larger Xbox Series X since it has a 1TB hard drive. The smaller Xbox Series S only features a 512GB hard drive. If you need to buy this upgrade, it brings the cost of the $379 Xbox S to roughly $679. The Xbox Series X, for comparison, is $599 in Canada.
It’s hard to critique this new storage system since fast SSDs are a significant part of what makes the consoles feel next-gen, but then again, asking people to pay roughly $300 to add a terabyte of storage to a console is a steep proposition. Hopefully, in the future, as SSDs go down in price, Microsoft’s expensive storage option for the Series X and S will as well.
Source: Best Buy Canada
