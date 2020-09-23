PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here’s what’s hitting and leaving Netflix Canada in October 2020

Season 6 of the Canadian series Schitt's Creek hits Netflix on October 7th

Sep 23, 2020

12:49 PM EDT

0 comments

In October 2020, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including Kim’s Convenience season 4, season 6 of the Canadian multi-Emmy award winning Schitt’s Creek, a BlackPink documentary and a new Adam Sandler movie, Hubbie Halloween. 

October 1st

  • Bom Dia, Verônica /Good Morning, Verônica — Netflix Original 
  • Carmen Sandiego: season 3 — Netflix Family 
  • Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood — Netflix Original 
  • All Beause of You — Netflix Film 
  • The Worst Witch: season 4 — Netflix Family 
  • A.M.I
  • Beirut
  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Boogie Nights
  • Christine
  • Code Lyoko: seasons 1-4
  • Creaped Out: season 2
  • Easy Ride
  • Footloose (2011)
  • Insidious
  • Insidious: Chapter 2
  • Insidious: Chapter 3
  • Kick-Ass
  • Kim’s Convenience: season 4
  • Never Back Down
  • Pacific Rim
  • PAW Patrol: season 7
  • Riddick
  • Rudy
  • Scooby-Doo
  • Starship Troopers
  • Sword Art Online: Alicixation
  • The Silence of the Lambs
  • The Switch
  • The To Do List
  • The Wizard of Oz
  • Unfriended: Dark Web
  • V for Vendetta
  • Valkyrie

October 2nd

  • A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — Netflix Family 
  • Ahi te encargo/You’ve Got This — Netflix Film 
  • The Binding — Netflix Film 
  • Dick Johnson is Dead — Netflix Documentary 
  • Emily in Paris — Netflix Original 
  • Òlòtūré — Netflix Film 
  • Serious Men — Netflix Film 
  • Song Exploder — Netflix Original 
  • Vampires vs .the Bronx — Netflix Film 

October 3rd

  • Truth or Dare

October 4th

  • David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — Netflix Documentary 

October 5th

  • Thor: The Dark World

October 6th

  • StarBeam: Halloween Hero — Netflix Family 

October 7th

  • Hubble Halloween — Netflix Film
  • To the Lake — Netflix Original 
  • 12 Monkeys
  • Billy Elliot
  • Elizabeth: The Golden Age
  • Funny People
  • Happy Gilmore
  • The Jackal
  • Kick-Ass 2
  • Kindergarten Cop
  • Knocked Up
  • Les Misérables
  • Schitt’s Creek: season 6

October 9th

  • Deaf U — Netflix Original 
  • Fast & Furious Spy Racers: season 2 Rio — Netflix Family 
  • The Forty-Year-Old Version — Netflix Film 
  • Ginny Weds Sunny — Netflix Film 
  • The Haunting of Bly Manor — Netflix Original
  • Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters — Netflix Family 

October 12th

  • Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: season 3 — Netflix Family

October 13th

  • The Cabin with Bert Kreischer — Netflix Comedy Special 
  • Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
  • Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef — Netflix Family 

October 14th

  • BlackPink: Light Up the Sky — Netflix Documentary 

October 15th

  • A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting — Netflix Film
  • Love Like the Falling Rain — Netflix Film 
  • Rooting for Roona —Netflix Documentary 
  • Social Distance — Netflix Original 

October 16th

  • Someone Has to Die — Netflix Original 
  • Dream Home Makeover — Netflix Original 
  • Grand Army — Netflix Oriinal 
  • La Révolution — Netflix Original 
  • The Last Kids on Earth : Book 3 — Netflix Family
  • The Trial of the Chicago  7 — Netflix Film 

October 19th

  • Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — Netflix Documentary 

October 20th

  • The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection — Netflix Family 

October 21st

  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: season 3 — Netflix Original 
  • Rebecca — Netflix Film 

October 22nd

  • The Alienist: Angel of Darkness — Netflix Original 
  • Cadaver — Netflix Film 

October 23rd

  • Barbarians — Netflix Original 
  • Move — Netlfix Original 
  • Over the Moon — Netflix Film 
  • Perdida — Netflix Original 
  • The Queen’s Gambit — Netflix Original 

October 27th

  • Blood of Zeus — Netflix Anime 
  • Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: season 4 — Netflix Family 
  • Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score — Netflix Documentary 

October 28th

  • Holidate — Netflix Film 
  • Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — Netflix Fiilm 
  • Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — Netflix Documentary 

October 30th

  • Bronx — Netflix Film 
  • The Day of the Lord — Netlix Documentary 
  • His House — Netflix Film 
  • Somebody Feed Phil: season 4 — Netflix Documentary
  • Suburra: season 3 — Netflix Original 

What’s Leaving Netflix This Month

  • Scary Movie (10/19/20)
  • Scary Movie 2 (10/19/20)
  • Scary Movie 3 (10/19/20)
  • Scary Movie 4 (10/19/20)
  • Scary Movie 5 (10/19/20)
  • Back to the Future (10/31/20)
  • Back to the Future part II (10/31/20)
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (10/31/20)
  • Deadpool 2 (10/31/20)
  • The Matrix (10/31/20)
  • Superbad (10/31/20)

Related Articles

Resources

Aug 31, 2020

7:07 PM EDT

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in September

News

Sep 22, 2020

4:36 PM EDT

Netflix celebrates 10 years in Canada, highlights Canadian content to stream

Resources

Aug 19, 2020

11:37 AM EDT

Here’s what’s hitting and leaving Netflix Canada in September 2020

Resources

Sep 19, 2020

6:07 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [September 14-20]

Comments