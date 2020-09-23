Here’s what’s hitting and leaving Netflix Canada in October 2020

In October 2020, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including Kim’s Convenience season 4, season 6 of the Canadian multi-Emmy award winning Schitt’s Creek, a BlackPink documentary and a new Adam Sandler movie, Hubbie Halloween.
October 1st
- Bom Dia, Verônica /Good Morning, Verônica — Netflix Original
- Carmen Sandiego: season 3 — Netflix Family
- Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood — Netflix Original
- All Beause of You — Netflix Film
- The Worst Witch: season 4 — Netflix Family
- A.M.I
- Beirut
- BlacKkKlansman
- Boogie Nights
- Christine
- Code Lyoko: seasons 1-4
- Creaped Out: season 2
- Easy Ride
- Footloose (2011)
- Insidious
- Insidious: Chapter 2
- Insidious: Chapter 3
- Kick-Ass
- Kim’s Convenience: season 4
- Never Back Down
- Pacific Rim
- PAW Patrol: season 7
- Riddick
- Rudy
- Scooby-Doo
- Starship Troopers
- Sword Art Online: Alicixation
- The Silence of the Lambs
- The Switch
- The To Do List
- The Wizard of Oz
- Unfriended: Dark Web
- V for Vendetta
- Valkyrie
October 2nd
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — Netflix Family
- Ahi te encargo/You’ve Got This — Netflix Film
- The Binding — Netflix Film
- Dick Johnson is Dead — Netflix Documentary
- Emily in Paris — Netflix Original
- Òlòtūré — Netflix Film
- Serious Men — Netflix Film
- Song Exploder — Netflix Original
- Vampires vs .the Bronx — Netflix Film
October 3rd
- Truth or Dare
October 4th
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — Netflix Documentary
October 5th
- Thor: The Dark World
October 6th
- StarBeam: Halloween Hero — Netflix Family
October 7th
- Hubble Halloween — Netflix Film
- To the Lake — Netflix Original
- 12 Monkeys
- Billy Elliot
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age
- Funny People
- Happy Gilmore
- The Jackal
- Kick-Ass 2
- Kindergarten Cop
- Knocked Up
- Les Misérables
- Schitt’s Creek: season 6
October 9th
- Deaf U — Netflix Original
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: season 2 Rio — Netflix Family
- The Forty-Year-Old Version — Netflix Film
- Ginny Weds Sunny — Netflix Film
- The Haunting of Bly Manor — Netflix Original
- Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters — Netflix Family
October 12th
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: season 3 — Netflix Family
October 13th
- The Cabin with Bert Kreischer — Netflix Comedy Special
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef — Netflix Family
October 14th
- BlackPink: Light Up the Sky — Netflix Documentary
October 15th
- A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting — Netflix Film
- Love Like the Falling Rain — Netflix Film
- Rooting for Roona —Netflix Documentary
- Social Distance — Netflix Original
October 16th
- Someone Has to Die — Netflix Original
- Dream Home Makeover — Netflix Original
- Grand Army — Netflix Oriinal
- La Révolution — Netflix Original
- The Last Kids on Earth : Book 3 — Netflix Family
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Netflix Film
October 19th
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — Netflix Documentary
October 20th
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection — Netflix Family
October 21st
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: season 3 — Netflix Original
- Rebecca — Netflix Film
October 22nd
- The Alienist: Angel of Darkness — Netflix Original
- Cadaver — Netflix Film
October 23rd
- Barbarians — Netflix Original
- Move — Netlfix Original
- Over the Moon — Netflix Film
- Perdida — Netflix Original
- The Queen’s Gambit — Netflix Original
October 27th
- Blood of Zeus — Netflix Anime
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: season 4 — Netflix Family
- Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score — Netflix Documentary
October 28th
- Holidate — Netflix Film
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — Netflix Fiilm
- Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — Netflix Documentary
October 30th
- Bronx — Netflix Film
- The Day of the Lord — Netlix Documentary
- His House — Netflix Film
- Somebody Feed Phil: season 4 — Netflix Documentary
- Suburra: season 3 — Netflix Original
What’s Leaving Netflix This Month
- Scary Movie (10/19/20)
- Scary Movie 2 (10/19/20)
- Scary Movie 3 (10/19/20)
- Scary Movie 4 (10/19/20)
- Scary Movie 5 (10/19/20)
- Back to the Future (10/31/20)
- Back to the Future part II (10/31/20)
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (10/31/20)
- Deadpool 2 (10/31/20)
- The Matrix (10/31/20)
- Superbad (10/31/20)
