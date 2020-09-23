AirPods Pro on sale for $298 at Visions in Canada

If you’re looking to get your hands on the Apple AirPods Pro earbuds, this deal from Visions might be your best bet.
The headphones usually cost $330 CAD, so this discount takes them down by a little more than $30. As of the time of writing, the headphones still seem available at the Canadian electronics retailer. However, there is a limit of two per person.
You can check out the AirPods Pro deal at Visions here.
If you want to get the earbuds for even cheaper, there are some reports on the online deal forum Red Flag Deals that Costco has an in-store sale dropping the AirPods Pro price to $286.99. Of course, you’ll need a Costco membership to take advantage of this deal. Plus, it’s unclear if this deal is at all Costco’s across Canada.
If you want to dive deeper into the Costco deal, you can read more about it here.
