Google Pixel Buds firmware update fixes audio cut out issue

Google is rolling out another firmware update for the Pixel Buds that should address a very specific audio interruption issue.
Spotted by 9to5Google, a Google support forum announced firmware update 552 is starting to roll out. It brings a fix for an issue that caused audio to cut out after one minute and 50 seconds of audio playback. The forum post notes that the team “investigated the bug and identified a fix” and thanked users who reported the issue.
The update is relatively minor, which explains the slight version bump.
Since launch, Google pushed several firmware updates to the Pixel Buds to address various issues. Back in June — before the Buds came to Canada — Google pushed update 296 that decreased audio hissing and static. There was also the August feature drop that bumped the firmware up to version 550. It improved stability during calls, auto-recovery after losing connection, media playback stability for phones with software audio encoding and fixed an issue with one earbud not connecting after coming out of the case.
Google details the steps for updating Pixel Buds on another help page. In short, you’ll need to connect the Pixel Buds to an Android 6.0+ device. The phone will then transfer the update to the Buds, which can take about 10 minutes. Next time you put the Pixel Buds in the charging case, it will install the update — this also takes about 10 minutes.
You can check if an update was installed successful by heading to Settings > Connected devices > Tap the gear icon next to the Pixel Buds > More settings > Firmware update. If there’s no update available, then your Buds are running the latest firmware.
Source: Google Via: 9to5Google
