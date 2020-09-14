What do you think about LG’s swivelling ‘Wing’ smartphone?

LG has officially revealed its upcoming Wing smartphone.
This wacky-looking handset features two screens, including one that swivels, as well as a pop-up camera and more. The phone is confirmed to launch in the United States with Verizon, followed by T-Mobile and other U.S. carriers.
It’s unknown if it’s coming to Canada, but considering the U.S. launch, it seems quite possible.
The Wing sports a 6.8-inch swivelling P-OLED primary display with a 1080 x 2460-pixel resolution, and a secondary G-OLED screen with a 1080 x 1240-pixel resolution that measures in at 3.9 inches.
Additionally, it features a Snapdragon 765G processor with Android 10, a 4,000mAh battery, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Furthermore, it has a triple camera setup with a primary 64-megapixel shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel f/1.9 ultrawide lens and another 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide camera. The Wing also has a 32-megapixel pop-up shooter with an f/1.9 aperture.
The phone features ‘Gimbal Motion Camera,’ which turns the second screen into a grip and provides stability to capture clear shots and smooth video footage.
The Wing also weighs 260g, which is only 20g more than the ROG Phone 3, 10g more than the Surface Duo and lighter than Samsung’s Z Fold 2.
Currently, there’s no word on pricing, but previous rumours suggest that it may cost around $2,100 CAD.
What are your thoughts on the Wing? I think it’s crazy cool and I hope that I can get my hands on this device in the near future.
Comments