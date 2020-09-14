GM to reveal its all-electric Hummer on October 20

Adding to the months and months of hype GM has finally revealed when it plans to show off its all-electric Hummer truck.
The automaker is planning to show off the truck on October 20th and to tease drivers a little more; the press release even mentions a new ‘Crab Mode.’
This new driving mode allows the truck to drive in a diagonal direction since the vehicle has four-wheel-steering capability. GM says that this is tailor-made for off-road driving.
Beyond that, we still don’t know much about the truck, but the company says people will be able to place reservations on October 20th. The truck should start shipping sometime in late 2021 according to the fine print along the bottom of the video on the company’s blog.
If you want to find out more about the upcoming Hummer you can check out our earlier reporting on some of its specs and its design.
Source: GM
