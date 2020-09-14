LG announces new ‘Wing’ smartphone with swivel screen and more

LG announced its newest — and perhaps most unique — smartphone, the LG Wing, through a virtual event Monday morning. The company brought in several YouTubers to walk viewers through the phone. Along with that, the company launched a website offering access to virtual phone and unboxing experiences for people to get a taste of the new device.
If you’re curious about the LG Wing, I’d highly recommend checking out the company’s website. If nothing else, the virtual experiences are really cool to play with.
As for the LG Wing itself, it seems like LG did a great job with this phone, swivel screen aside. It’s got a 6.8-inch FHD POLED display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, while the second screen is a 1:1.15, 3.9-inch GOLED display. The Wing runs on the Snapdragon 765G, has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Around the back, the LG Wing sports a wide-angle 64-megapixel main shooter along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor LG calls the ‘Gimbal Motion Camera.’ LG seems to be pushing the phone’s capabilities for creators, boasting a multi-point gimbal system that helps stabilize the cameras and make for excellent video creation. Based on what LG demoed in the virtual event, the gimbals could certainly make for better video, but it remains to be seen if it’s as effective in real life.
For the selfie camera, LG included a 32-megapixel pop-up camera instead of a cut-out on the screen. The company specifically pointed out that users can record with the selfie-camera and rear cameras simultaneously and see both feeds on the main display while having access to camera controls on the secondary display.
LG Wing boasts a big battery and military-grade durability
Finally, the LG Wing sports a 4,000mAh battery, although with a large main display and a second display, it remains to be seen how that battery holds up in real life. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.
For those concerned about the Wing’s durability, LG says it put the phone through rigorous testing and claims it meets U.S. military specifications for durability.
The LG Wing will be available in two colours, ‘Aura Gray’ and ‘Illusion Sky.’
As for availability, the company didn’t announce any details about when customers can expect to get their hands on the phone. Further, LG Canada’s website didn’t have any info about the Wing at the time of writing. The U.S. website offered a sign-up form to get “the latest news” on the LG Wing. MobileSyrup has reached out to LG Canada for more details about the Wing.
Those interested in learning more about the LG Wing should head to the company’s website to check out the phone in virtual action.
Comments