Yubico launches first security key with USB-C, NFC in one package

Yubico, the company behind the YubiKey line of multi-protocol security keys, announced the latest addition to its YubiKey 5 series, the YubiKey 5C NFC.
The 5C is one of the first to support both USB-C and NFC in a single security key. Yubico says the YubiKey 5C NFC works across all leading platforms, including iOS, Android, Windows, macOS and Linux. It also works with any mobile device, laptop or desktop sporting USB-C ports or NFC.
YubiKey 5C NFC supports the FIDO2, WebAuthn, FIDO U2F, PIV (smart card), OATH-HOTP and OATH-TOTP (hash-based and time-based one-time passwords), OpenPGP, YubiOTP and challenge response. In other words, one YubiKey can work across a massive range of services, applications and more.
For those unfamiliar with YubiKey — or security keys in general — think of them like a traditional house key, but for your digital life. You can pair the keys with your online accounts and then when you sign in, you plug the key into your computer or tap it on your phone to authenticate yourself. Security keys work alongside passwords and are an excellent second form of authentication.
The YubiKey 5C NFC will be available on Yubico’s website starting at $55 USD (about $71.84 CAD). You can learn more about the YubiKey 5C NFC, here.
