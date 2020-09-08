PREVIOUS
Here’s Doom running on a pregnancy test, because why not?

At this point, Doom has come to more platforms than Skyrim

Sep 8, 2020

9:09 PM EDT

Doom pregnancy test

Over the past couple of years, Doom has come to a slew of platforms, including mobile and Nintendo Switch. Someone even recently made the game playable within Minecraft.

However, Doom‘s latest new platform is perhaps its most notable yet: a pregnancy test.

We have a programmer who goes by the name of ‘Foone’ to thank for getting Doom up and running on a pregnancy test with a 128 x 32 pixel display. Of course, it’s so tiny and monochrome that it’s not a feasible way of playing the fast-paced first-person shooter, but it’s nonetheless very interesting to see in practice.

In a Twitter thread, Foone explained that the test’s existing CPU can’t be reprogrammed and the LCD is limited in how much it can show. Therefore, he swapped out the LCD screen for an OLED display and replaced the CPU.

At this point, the question is: what device will Doom come to next?

