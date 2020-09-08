Apple announces September 15th iPhone 12 event

Apple has officially announced that its next iPhone event is set for September 15th at 1pm ET/10amPT.
The tech giant is expected to announce its 2020 iPhone lineup, a new Apple Watch and a release date for iOS 14. It’s worth noting that this year’s Apple event is taking place a little later than normal, likely due to delays caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
During an investor’s call following Apple’s Q3 2020 earnings report, the tech giant confirmed that its new iPhone models would start shipping in early October. Rumours also swirled earlier today, indicating that the iPhone 12 will start entering mass production soon, followed by the entire 2020 iPhone lineup later in September and in the first weeks of October. A special hashtag for ‘#AppleEvent‘ with a September 28th end date also appeared earlier today.
Apple is expected to release four iPhone models, including a 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch OLED iPhone 12 with two rear cameras. The other 2020 iPhone models include a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED iPhone that features a triple-camera system and the same 3D LiDAR system as the iPad Pro (2020).
Other rumours suggest that all of Apple’s 2020 iPhones will feature squared-off sides similar to more recent iPad Pro models. All iPhone 12 devices are expected to feature 5G connectivity, with the two higher-end models featuring 120Hz ProMotion displays.
It’s likely that along with revealing its new iPhone lineup at this event, Apple will also show off the Apple Watch Series 6 and a new entry-level iPad Air.
MobileSyrup will have more on Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 event in the coming weeks.
