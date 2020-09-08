Apple’s iPhone 12 reportedly entering mass production soon

Apple’s iPhone 12 will reportedly enter mass production soon, according to Japanese publication Nikkei.
Nikkei says that at least one 5G-enabled iPhone 12 model will increase production mid-September, roughly a month later than Apple typically does with its smartphones. Production of the entire iPhone lineup is set to start later in September and into the first weeks of October.
During an investor’s call following Apple’s Q3 2020 earnings report, the tech giant confirmed that its new iPhone models would start shipping in early October.
“Last year we started selling new iPhones in late September; this year we expect supply to be available a few weeks later,” said Apple CFO Luca Maestri.
The report also mentions that Apple’s often-rumoured Tile trackers called AirTags have already entered mass production.
Nikkei says that Apple’s 6.1-inch OLED iPhone 12 with two rear cameras will enter production first. This device will likely replace Apple’s current iPhone 11.
The other 2020 iPhone models include a 5.4-inch OLED version, likely the smaller iPhone 12, as well as a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED iPhone that features a triple-camera system and the same 3D LiDAR system as the iPad Pro (2020). These two devices are likely Apple’s replacement for the current iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Other rumours suggest that all of Apple’s 2020 iPhones will feature squared-off sides similar to more recent iPad Pro models. All iPhone 12 devices are expected to feature 5G connectivity.
It’s unclear when Apple plans to hold its fall hardware event, but if iPhone models aren’t releasing until late September or early October, it’s possible the keynote won’t occur for a few weeks. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently tweeted that Apple will likely announce its iPhone 12 event later this week. On the other hand, YouTuber Jon Prosser says that a new iPad and Apple Watch Series 6 announcement is coming very soon.
