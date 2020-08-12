Google has always done some weird things with Assistant, like telling children Frozen stories, making jokes and giving the location of Santa. Now, you can listen to Assistant sing a song about the benefits of wearing a mask, reports Android Police.
When you now ask Google to sing you a song, it’ll sing a new song about wearing a mask to the tune of ‘Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.’ I actually don’t get this feature, and when I do ask Google to sing me a song, it’s about washing your hands.
AP has shared the lyrics below:
When in public, wear a mask
Just a teeny, weeny task
It helps keep us safe and sound
Health and care, all around
On your mouth and on your nose
Good to cover both of those
It’s unclear if this is available in Canada. However, this is just one of the new COVID-19 related reminders that Google has added to its services. Previously, a Google Doodle reminded users to wear a mask and provided information about COVID and the benefits of wearing a mask. Additionally, Google Maps also previewed banners to remind users to wear a mask in the U.S.
