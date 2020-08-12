PREVIOUS|
News

Google Assistant can now sing a song about the benefits of wearing a mask

Aug 12, 2020

6:18 PM EDT

0 comments

Google has always done some weird things with Assistant, like telling children Frozen stories, making jokes and giving the location of Santa. Now, you can listen to Assistant sing a song about the benefits of wearing a mask, reports Android Police.

When you now ask Google to sing you a song, it’ll sing a new song about wearing a mask to the tune of ‘Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.’ I actually don’t get this feature, and when I do ask Google to sing me a song, it’s about washing your hands.

AP has shared the lyrics below:

When in public, wear a mask

Just a teeny, weeny task

It helps keep us safe and sound

Health and care, all around

On your mouth and on your nose

Good to cover both of those

It’s unclear if this is available in Canada. However, this is just one of the new COVID-19 related reminders that Google has added to its services. Previously, a Google Doodle reminded users to wear a mask and provided information about COVID and the benefits of wearing a mask. Additionally, Google Maps also previewed banners to remind users to wear a mask in the U.S.

Video credit: Android Police

Source: Android Police

Related Articles

News

Jul 8, 2020

1:21 PM EDT

Google Assistant is getting home/away triggers with ‘presence detections’

News

Aug 12, 2020

4:32 PM EDT

New Google Lens feature will scan math problems and offer guides to help students

News

Jul 15, 2020

9:42 AM EDT

Google Assistant reminders editing option seems to be broken

News

Jun 30, 2020

1:12 PM EDT

Google rolls out limited Assistant functionality to Stadia on TV

Comments