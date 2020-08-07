Analyst points to Motorola Razr 2 featuring 6.85-inch primary display

This year’s Razr foldable was a blast from the past and surfaced a sense of nostalgia for old souls like myself.
While Motorola’s first foldable device didn’t review that well, it seems the Lenovo-owned company is likely trying its hand at another foldable smartphone.
Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) the founder/lead analyst of Display Search and Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), recently tweeted about a screen-related leak regarding the Razr 2.
According to Young, the Razr 2’s screen will feature a slight size change. A previous leak from June 2nd suggested the handset would launch with a 6.7-inch panel, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip. Now, Young says that the device will sport a 6.85-inch foldable screen.
Ready for a new display leak? Motorola Razr 2 size was changed, will now be 6.85" unless it is changed again. This delays the launch some as well. Still expected in Q1'21 for now.
Young goes on to say that the Razr 2 will launch in Q1 of 2021, but previously, a leak indicated that the device would launch in September.
Specs-wise the Razr 2 is rumoured to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 20-megapixel selfie shooter and a Snapdragon 765 5G chipset.
Other rumoured specs include 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage and a 2,845mAh battery.
Motorola is also rumoured to have plans to launch a Razr 5G with a 6.2-inch display.
