News

Analyst points to Motorola Razr 2 featuring 6.85-inch primary display

Aug 7, 2020

10:15 AM EDT

0 comments

This year’s Razr foldable was a blast from the past and surfaced a sense of nostalgia for old souls like myself.

While Motorola’s first foldable device didn’t review that well, it seems the Lenovo-owned company is likely trying its hand at another foldable smartphone.

Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) the founder/lead analyst of Display Search and Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), recently tweeted about a screen-related leak regarding the Razr 2.

According to Young, the Razr 2’s screen will feature a slight size change. A previous leak from June 2nd suggested the handset would launch with a 6.7-inch panel, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip. Now, Young says that the device will sport a 6.85-inch foldable screen.

Young goes on to say that the Razr 2 will launch in Q1 of 2021, but previously, a leak indicated that the device would launch in September.

Specs-wise the Razr 2 is rumoured to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 20-megapixel selfie shooter and a Snapdragon 765 5G chipset.

Other rumoured specs include 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage and a 2,845mAh battery.

Motorola is also rumoured to have plans to launch a Razr 5G with a 6.2-inch display.

Source: Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) 

