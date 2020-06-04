Motorola Razr 2 rumoured to feature 6.7-inch primary display and larger outer screen

The second-gen Razr 2 is rumoured to feature several upgrades over the current Razr handset.
Ross Young, the founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), said in a tweet that the Razr 2 will feature a 6.7-inch primary display and a larger front screen.
The Motorola Razr 2 screen size will increase to the same size as the Galaxy Z Flip, 6.7”. The front display will also increase in size.
Previous reports about the Razr 2 indicate the handset includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 20-megapixel selfie shooter, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset and 5G connectivity.
Other rumoured specs include 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage and a 2,845mAh battery. This previous leak also suggests that the Razr 2 sports a size similar to the original Razr, however, Young says otherwise in his tweet.
It’s unclear when Motorola will launch the second generation Razr, but earlier leaks suggest September.
Source: Ross Young
