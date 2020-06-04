PREVIOUS|
News

Motorola Razr 2 rumoured to feature 6.7-inch primary display and larger outer screen

The phone might not launch until September

Jun 4, 2020

1:25 PM EDT

0 comments

The second-gen Razr 2 is rumoured to feature several upgrades over the current Razr handset.

Ross Young, the founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), said in a tweet that the Razr 2 will feature a 6.7-inch primary display and a larger front screen.

Previous reports about the Razr 2 indicate the handset includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 20-megapixel selfie shooter, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset and 5G connectivity.

Other rumoured specs include 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage and a 2,845mAh battery. This previous leak also suggests that the Razr 2 sports a size similar to the original Razr, however, Young says otherwise in his tweet.

It’s unclear when Motorola will launch the second generation Razr, but earlier leaks suggest September.

Source: Ross Young

Related Articles

News

May 29, 2020

4:12 PM EDT

ZTE vertical folding phone bends outwards, not inwards

News

May 25, 2020

2:32 PM EDT

Motorola Razr foldable rumoured to feature Snapdragon 765 chipset with 5G

News

May 30, 2020

10:03 AM EDT

Here are the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2 and HTC 5G flagship leaks from this past week

News

Dec 1, 2007

7:46 PM EST

Motorola RAZR Review

Comments