Here’s what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in the first half of August 2020

Classic JRPG Final Fantasy VII highlights this month's first batch of new Game Pass titles

Aug 5, 2020

12:55 PM EDT

Final Fantasy VII

Every month, Microsoft adds new titles to its Xbox Game Pass on-demand subscription service for Console and PC.

Normally, these roll out in two waves, and now, the company has revealed August’s first batch of new Game Pass titles.

Here are the incoming games:

  • Darksiders: Genesis (Console) — August 6th
  • It Lurks Below (Console & PC) — August 6th
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (Console) — August 6th
  • Trailmakers (Console and PC) — August 6th
  • UnderMine (Console & PC) — August 6th
  • Xeno Crisis (Console & PC) — August 6th
  • Final Fantasy VII HD (Console & PC) — August 13th

Every month, Game Pass Ultimate also offers various exclusive free ‘Perks’ in select Game Pass titles. Here are August’s Perks, all available starting August 5th:

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker — 15 Esoteric Scrolls to obtain customization options like costumes, weapons and Ninja Tools
Phantasy Star Online 2 — Episode 4 Update Bonus Perk that includes special items like cosmetics and emote, plus the August Member Pack with Triboosts, EXP, coins and more
Sea of Thieves — Nightshine Parrot Bundle (contains cosmetics for your pirate and ship) and 10,000 gold
World of Tanks — Battle Masters Pack adds German Krupp-Steyr Waffentrager, the American M4A2E4 Sherman, and the British Sherman VC Firefly
World of Warships: Legends — the Gunfighters Pack adds two gunfighting warships, the Nassau and Budyonny, plus seven days of Premium time

Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on August 14th:

  • Devil May Cry 5 (Console)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Console & PC)
  • Space Hulk: Tactics (PC)
  • Where the Water Tastes Like Wine (PC)
  • Yoku’s Island Express (Console & PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers can purchase these games with a 20 percent member-exclusive discount to keep playing even after they leave the Game Pass catalogue.

Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 CAD. This includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Otherwise, Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month.

Meanwhile, Game Pass for Console costs $11.99/month on its own, while Game Pass for PC is currently offered at the introductory beta price of $5.99/month.

Find out what came to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in late July here.

It’s worth noting that Xbox also recently confirmed that its xCloud game streaming service is coming to Game Pass Ultimate at no additional cost on September 15th.

Image credit: Square Enix

Source: Xbox

