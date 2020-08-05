PREVIOUS|
Samsung Note 20 pre-orders come with Galaxy Buds Live or Game Pass bundle

This year you get to choose what pre-order bundle you get with your phone

Samsung’s latest smartphones have been revealed, and pre-orders of the devices in Canada can either come with one of two bonus bundles.

The first bundle options go along with the regular Note 20. It comes with the Galaxy Buds+ earbuds or a Game Pass bundle.

The Game Pass Ultimate option comes with 3-months of the service and a MOGA XP5-X+ controller and a wireless charger pad. The included pad is Samsung’s Wireless Charging Pad that will charge one device at a time.

If you pre-order the Note 20 Ultra, you can either get a slightly better Game Pass bundle or the new Galaxy Buds Live. 

This time around, the Game Pass bundle comes with the same three months of Game Pass Ultimate, mobile controller and a Samsung Wireless Charger Duo. This charger can power two Qi-enabled devices at once.

Beyond these options, all pre-orders also come with four months of YouTube Premium.

If you want to learn more about the phones, check out our announcement post.

Source: Samsung

Comments