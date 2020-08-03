There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- FREE SIM with the purchase of $100 top up
- $25 Account Bonus with $100 top up voucher
- FIGO Orbit II for $49.99 instead of $79.95
Bell
New
- Removed $7 and $20 prepaid voice plans and $30 and $55 prepaid voice & data plans
- New $10 prepaid voice plan with 50 local minutes and 50 texts
- $15 prepaid voice plan now includes 50 local minutes instead of PPU minutes rate
- Updated offer: 3.5GB bonus data on the $45 and $55 prepaid voice and data plans – was 2GB bonus – OR 4GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan – was 3GB bonus (all regions)
- Updated offer: 100MB bonus data on $15 to $25 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance (was 500B bonus on $45+)
- Updated offer: 100 bonus local minutes (was 50) + Unlimited evening & weekend Manitoba-wide calling on the $15 prepaid voice plan (MB)
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone XR 64GB with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Increased pricing on the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro, and select Samsung Galaxy phones (A51, A71, S10, S10+, and S20 series) with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds + $200 Visa Prepaid card with the LG Velvet 5G
- FREE Huawei Watch GT2 with new activations on the Huawei P40 Pro
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on Unlimited 20GB for $80 for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Unlimited for $100/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Connect Everything 20GB for $85 for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Connect Everything for $105/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 15GB for $70 for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Unlimited for $90/mo. (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo on Connect Everything 15GB for $75 for new activations and upgrades (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo $50 plan with 5GB (QC)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 50 bonus local minutes on the $15 prepaid voice plans (all regions except MB)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus data for 12 months on the $40 and $35 plans with Talk, Text & Data
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
Ongoing
- Decreased pricing on 6GB, 8GB, 10GB and 12GB data options by $1 to $3
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of ‘Worry Free’ data for $55/month
Fido
New
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A51, A70, S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB, S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra with Fido Payment Program
- Added the Apple iPhone 8 128GB
Ongoing
- $100 bill credit on the Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 with Fido payment program
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- 2GB Bonus Data on the $50, $55 and $60 plans (all regions except QC)
- $100 bill credit with new phone activation on Fido payment program (QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order (all regions)
- $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- $10/mo. off 10GB Talk, Text & Data plan in MB/QC/SK compared to other regions
- $5/mo. off Talk & Text plan in QC compared to other regions
Freedom Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 64GB, 11 Pro 64GB, 11 Pro Max 64/256 GB, iPhone 8 Plus 64GB, iPhone SE 64GB, LG K61, LG Velvet 5G, Motorola (Moto E (2020), and edge+), Samsung Galaxy A51, S10 128GB, S20 5G, and S20+ 5G 128GB with select My Tab
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone XR 64GB, Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 512GB with select My Tab
- 5GB bonus data on Unlimited 15GB and Unlimited 16GB plans
- Updated Offer: Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $10/mo. off when activating a $55-$70 plan for 12 months (was on $50+ plans)
- Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $15/mo. off when activating a $75+ plan for 12 months – also available on CA + US talk plans
- 20GB for $55/mo. for 12 months with BYO phone (in-store)
- Multi-line offer: $10/mo. off when activating a $55-$70 plan OR $15/mo. off when activating a $75+ plan for 24 months
- 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan
Ongoing
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 20GB Special plan for $65/mo. with Digital Discount
- 5GB bonus data on Unlimited 20GB and 25GB plans and on Unlimited CA + US 10GB and 30GB plans
- 3GB bonus data on Freedom 3GB, 5GB and 6GB plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- $10/mo. off the $24 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
Koodo Mobile
New
- $100 VISA Gift card on the Samsung Galaxy S10
- Dropped pricing on the iPhone XR 64GB and Huawei P30 Pro 128GB with select Tab
- Increased pricing on the Motorola One Hyper, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 128GB and S10+ 128GB with select Tab
- Updated offer: $50 credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan (was $25)
Ongoing
- $100 VISA Gift card on the LG G8X ThinQ and Motorola One Hyper
- $75 VISA Gift card on the LG K61
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds with the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual screen
- FREE Huawei Watch GT2 with the Huawei P40 Pro
- 2GB Bonus Data on the $50, $55 and $60 plans (all regions except QC)
- $10/mo. off $75 plan with 10GB data in MB/QC/SK compared to other regions
- $5/mo. off $35 plan with PPU data in QC compared to other regions
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- Bonus 500 MB data per month when signing up for Automatic Top-Up on $30/$40/$45 Prepaid plans (all regions)
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
New
- New $30 promo plan with 500MB + 1GB bonus + extra 500MB bonus with AutoPay (2GB total)
- $30 and $46 Unlimited Québec-wide Calling Plan with 2.5GB and 8.5GB with Autopay (QC only)
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- 250MB bonus data included with the $25 plan
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “$40/30 Days” promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 2.5GB data
- “$15/30 Days” promo plan with 100 Canada mins
- Free shipping on all phones
- $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime purchase (in-store)
Public Mobile
New
- One month FREE via bill credit on any plan for new customers activating online or in-store
Ongoing
- $35 plan now includes 2GB data (1GB + 500MB bonus with AutoPay + extra 500MB bonus data)
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- $10 credit for both when referring a friend + $1 off every 30 days as long as they stay active
Rogers
New
- Dropped pricing on the Alcatel Go Flip 3, Apple iPhone 11 series, iPhone 7, SE 64GB, and XR 64GB, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 512GB, and Sonim XP8 with Financing or Financing + Upfront Edge
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB, and S20 series with Financing or Financing + Upfront Edge
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing
- One month FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- Promo on Infinite Plan 20GB for $80/mo. – valid on CA & US plans for $105/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $70/mo. (MB/QC/SK)
- One month FREE for all Infinite Plans with BYO (QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
SaskTel
New
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy Note10+, S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB, S20, S20+ 128GB and S20 Ultra 128GB with with Plus Pricing and 2-yr contract
- $10/mo. off for 6 months for customers who sign for a noSTRINGS Prepaid voice & data or unlimited plan (in-store)
Ongoing
- Free Huawei Watch GT2 with the Huawei P40 Pro
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan ($30 off total)
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64/256GB, Huawei P30 Lite, P30 Pro, Motorola One Hyper, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB, S20 128GB, S20+ 128GB and S20 Ultra with Easy Pay and/or Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option
Ongoing
- FREE Huawei Watch GT2 with purchase of the Huawei P40 Pro
- Promo on $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo $60 Simple Share plan with 6GB (QC)
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with phone trade-in of $25 of more value and purchase of a new one
- $75 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (select regions)
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk & Text 30 and 40 prepaid plans (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data + 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plan (all regions)
- Unlimited Evenings & Weekends province-wide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 15 prepaid plan (MB/SK)
Videotron
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 7 and Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB with 2-year contract plans
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A71, Note 10+ 256GB, S10+ 128GB, S10e 128GB, S20, S20+ 128GB and S20 Ultra 128GB with 2-year contract plans
- Basic 4GB plan now comes with 5GB data
- All-inclusive 6GB plan now comes with 8GB data
Ongoing
- FREE Huawei Watch GT2 with purchase of the Huawei P40 Pro
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on select Samsung Galaxy smartphone purchase
- $20 waived activation fee via customer service
- Customers who BYO phone get 1 month of service FREE on any All-Inclusive plans and on the 54GB Basic Plan
Virgin Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 (64/128/256 GB) and iPhone XR 64GB with SweetPay
- Increased pricing on the Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 128/512GB, S10+ 128GB, S20, S20+ 128/512 GB and S20 Ultra 128GB with SweePay
- 250MB Bonus Data on the $25 Prepaid plan and 500MB Bonus Data on the $45+ Prepaid plans with AutoPay option
- $5 monthly credit on the $45Prepaid plan
Ongoing
- $75 Bonus Gift card on the LGK61 and $50 Bonus Gift card on the LG K41S on 2-year contract
- Free Huawei Watch GT2 for new activations on the Huawei P40 Pro
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- 2GB Bonus Data on the $50, $55 and $60 plans (all regions except QC)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
