Samsung Galaxy Buds Live manual leaks online, details ANC and ‘wingtips’

More details about Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy Buds Live have leaked courtesy of the user manual.
SamMobile spotted the Buds Live manual on Samsung’s website. It includes information about pairing the earbuds with a smartphone, details about the ‘Touch area’ and the charging case itself. Further, the manual confirms support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).
Rumours have long suggested the Buds Live would offer ANC in some form. However, given the unique shape of the earbuds, it wasn’t clear how. Typically, ANC requires a seal between the bud and your ear to prevent outside noise from entering your ear. Thanks to the bean-like shape of the Buds Live, it wasn’t clear how they would seal.
The leaked manual shows off how this will work, however. It says that the Galaxy Buds Live require ‘wingtips’ to fit into users’ ears. In fact, the manual specifically says not to use the Buds Live without the wingtips as it “may hurt your ears.”
Further, the manual features sketches and information about the charging case. For one, it lists how the LED indicator shows information about the battery charge. A solid red LED means the case is charging, but if the red light blinks rapidly, it means the case stopped charging due to high temperatures.
The manual is just the latest in a string of leaks about the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. At this point, it seems like we know almost everything there is to know about these odd wireless earbuds. Samsung is widely expected to announce the Buds Live at its upcoming Unpacked event. Further, Samsung will likely show off the new Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2 as well.
Source: SamMobile
