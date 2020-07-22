Samsung Galaxy Note 20 alleged specs and official renders leak

Earlier today we saw a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leak and now we’re seeing some specs about the regular Note 20.
According to the latest leak shared by Winfuture, the Note 20 will have S Pen and Xbox streaming optimization, like the Ultra, but it will also have specs on the lower end of the scale.
The Note 20 will feature a 6.7-inch 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution Super AMOLED display running at a 60Hz refresh rate. Unlike the Note 20 Ultra, the Note 20 will sport a flat-screen with an ultrasonic fingerprint reader and a Gorilla Glass 7 panel. The device will also feature a 20:9 aspect ratio.
Furthermore, the Note 20 will sport 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and will not have expandable memory.
The main camera on this handset uses two 12-megapixel sensors as well as a 64-megapixel primary shooter. The Note 20 features 5G, with Bluetooth 5, WiFi 6 and NFC with USB type-C.
The S Pen will have a 26ms latency, which isn’t as smooth as the Note 20 Ultra. There’s also optimization with Microsoft’s Project xCloud.
In Europe, the Note 20 will sport Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray and Mystic Green colour variants.
Source: Winfuture
Comments