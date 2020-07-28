Google could be experimenting with a new logo for Keep Notes.
As spotted by some users on Reddit, a new Keep logo turned up on an iPad that swaps out the current logo with a dark version.
Google Keep’s app icon on iOS features a yellow sticky note on a white square. The bottom right corner of the sticky note is folded up, and the note features a white light bulb symbol. It’s worth noting that the icon looks a little different on Android phones, where it’s just a yellow icon that matches the current app shape (i.e. squircle, circle, square, etc.) with no folded corner and the same light bulb icon.
However, the new icon spotted by Redditors shows a simpler light bulb symbol with a yellow fill on a dark grey sticky note.
Several people took to the comments to share their thoughts on the icon and wondered if Google planned to roll out a dark-mode specific icon for Keep. Unfortunately, the answer seems a bit simpler.
Keep on iOS shows a splash screen for a split second when users open the app. Based on my testing, Keep shows a different icon in light mode as well as dark mode. Excluding the colours, the splash screen icons are identical, and both look different than the iOS app icon for Keep.
Ultimately, the most probable outcome is that Google rolls out a new app icon for Keep on iOS with a similar style to the splash screen logo. It’s also possible Google plans to make Keep’s app icon change colours based on whether you’re in dark mode or light mode.
Although I doubt that second part will happen, it would be nice. Considering that many apps on iOS and Android feature a logo with a white background to ‘fill’ the required shape, I’d like it if the background fill could change colour to match the theme.
Of course, this could also be another example of Google redundancy. The company has a knack for doing the same thing multiple times but in slightly different ways.
Source: Reddit
