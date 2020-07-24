Pokémon Go bonus code nets players free balls and a Sinnoh Stone

In honour of the upcoming Pokémon Go Fest happening globally this weekend, Niantic is giving players a little bonus.
If you type in the code 5PTHMZ3AZM5QC you’re rewarded with a Sinnoh Stone, 10 Ultra Balls and 10 Max Potions.
I was able to redeem the code on an Android phone by scrolling down to the bottom of the store and typing it in. On iOS devices, it’s a bit trickier because you’ll need to log in to this website with your Pokémon Go log in and redeem the code there.
It’s not much, but if you don’t play often, Sinnoh Stones are tricky to come by, so this could be one of your only chances to fully evolve a gen four Pokémon. Personally, I’m finally getting a Roserade, so this is a massive bonus for me.
Source: Forbes
