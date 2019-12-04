Plex adds free ad-supported streaming service to its platform

In a move to capture revenue from its free tier users, Plex has added a ton of free ad-supported movies to its app.
Plex’s free channel is stacked with over a hundred movies and a tiny selection of TV shows. Instead of paying a monthly fee to watch them, you have to watch a few commercial breaks while your content is playing.
This makes it a lot like Roku’s free ad-supported channel. It’s also filled with a unique selection of older films and B-movies. That said, it’s hard to complain about the quality of these titles since they’re free.
While this might not be the perfect update for everyone, its makes Plex’s overall offering of content and services that much better.
The company’s full suite of offerings includes home media servers, a Tidal music streaming client, podcasts, news and web content. This makes it a very appealing one-stop-shop for people who are looking to use one app for a majority of their media consumption.
When Plex began years ago, it allowed users to upload movies and TV shows to a self-hosted server to allow users to stream local content to all their other devices with ease.
More recently, it integrated with Tidal music streaming and revamped its Windows and Mac app.
Source: Plex
Comments