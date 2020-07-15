Cineplex will not be opening theatres in Ontario this Friday

While Cineplex is currently seeking damages over Cineworld’s $2.18 billion failed acquisition, the company is taking extra precautions to protect its customers in Ontario.
Stage 3 begins in Ontario this Friday, which would mean that Cineplex could begin to open its doors to eager moviegoers with physical distancing guidelines in place.
However, Sarah Van Lange, executive director of communications for Cineplex, stated, “We are still reviewing what’s being proposed by the province, so as a result, we aren’t in a position to open our theatres in Ontario on Friday.”
“While we are certainly excited for the day our operations can resume, our top priority has always been the health and safety of our employees and guests and ensuring that their time with us is safe, comfortable and welcoming,” said Van Lange.
Like most businesses, Cineplex closed its theatres across the country due to the coronavirus in mid-March and there currently is no date set for theatre openings in Ontario. Theatres in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland are now open.
