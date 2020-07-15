Sony is reportedly boosting PS5 production by 50 percent

Sony will roughly double its PlayStation 5 production this year, according to multiple reports from Japanese media.
Originally, Sony was set to produce around six million units of its next-generation gaming console, but Nikkei notes that this number has risen to nine million, while Bloomberg reports that it will reach 10 million.
According to Bloomberg, Sony has been monitoring how the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted demand for gaming, prompting it to manufacture more consoles as a result. That said, Bloomberg notes that logistical issues may prevent some of these additional consoles from hitting the market when the PS5 launches this holiday.
As it stands, Sony has not confirmed a release date or price for the PS5. Pre-orders for the console have also yet to go live.
Outside of Sony, Nikkei also reports that Facebook is looking to ramp up production of its Oculus Quest VR headset by as much as 50 percent in the second half of 2020.
Comments