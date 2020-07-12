Google’s Nest Twitter account is teasing “something special” is coming on July 13th, which could likely be about the company’s upcoming smart speaker.
There have been several reports about Google’s upcoming smart speaker codenamed ‘Prince,’ as it recently appeared on the FCC’s website. Google itself also released images of the device a few days ago, which indicated that a launch was imminent.
It’s possible that Google plans to reveal more details about the speaker, or maybe announce more Nest products. However, it’s important to note that there haven’t been any rumours or leaks about other Nest products.
Take a deep breath and prepare. Something special is coming this Monday. pic.twitter.com/EV850z5bU7
— Google Nest (@googlenest) July 11, 2020
The original Google Home smart speaker launched back in 2017 in Canada after the smart speaker released in the U.S. in 2016. It was recently marked as “no longer available” in the Google Store, which indicated that it has been discontinued.
Images suggest that the speaker takes on a similar aesthetic to the Nest Mini with an all-fabric design. It will reportedly also have larger drivers, which should contribute to improved audio quality.
The speaker also sports a physical mute switch like the Nest Mini instead of the button on the original Google Home. Google seems to have changed up the plug as well, getting rid of the nifty hidden plug seen on the original Google Home for something that just plugs into the back of the speaker.
We’ll likely hear more about the device and its availability quite soon.
Source: @GoogleNest Via: Android Police
